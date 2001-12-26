Saving Time
All entrepreneurs are time-crunched, so try these time-saving tips
- Pool your projects. Try scheduling meetings and errands on the same days to reduce the amount of time you spend out of the office.
- Make the most of your downtime. You can skim publications, catch up on your mail and make to-do lists while waiting in line at the bank or sitting in your doctor's office.
- Use technology to save time. Use mail-merge lists, macros, and templates and form letters when appropriate.
- Most important, learn to delegate. Ask your family for help on the homefront, and consider hiring a student to help with small office tasks.
Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ