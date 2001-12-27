Get in Their Faces

Use public relations to build your image.

December 27, 2001

Whenever your company does something newsworthy-launching a new product, celebrating a grand opening, selling your one millionth product, adding a new service, winning a local business award-send a press release to local and national journalists. Get to know a few reporters and enlist the press in helping you to build awareness of your business and its image. Image sells-to the media as well as to customers.

But keep in mind that what seems like a big deal to you might not be such a smashing event to the media. After all, reporters hear hundreds of pitches every year. So make sure your piece is truly newsworthy and presented in a way that's easy for the journalist to use. Don't cry wolf too often, or you'll never get noticed.

