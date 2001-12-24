Mark Your Calendars

2002 brings education and involvement opportunities for franchisees.

Throughout the year, franchisors and franchisees can choose to attend a myriad of expos and seminars targeting their needs. Below are a few events in 2002 of particular interest to franchisees.

International Franchise Association's 42nd Annual Convention

February 9-12, Orlando, Florida

Through roundtables, seminars, panels and presentations, the IFA provides franchisees and franchisors with information on the latest trends and topics in franchising. The convention will open with "Taste of Franchising," an event where food franchises present their products for everyone to sample and enjoy. For more information, contact the IFA at (202) 628-8000 or www.franchise.org.

Diversity Today Seminar

March 14, Atlanta; April 11, Salt Lake City; June 6, Chicago; October 17, Dallas; November 14, Orange County, California

Franchising in the Americas: The Big Picture

April 18-20, El Paso, Texas

Offered by The Franchise Center, College of Business Administration at the University of Texas, El Paso, this two-and-a-half day program provides the basics for anyone interested in franchising. Topics covered include research, financing, marketing and human resources. For more information, go to www.utep.edu/fc.

International Franchise Expo

April 19-21, New Orleans

Co-sponsored by franchise associations in Bulgaria, Philippines, Southern Africa, Taiwan and Uruguay, the expo brings prospective franchisees together with more than 250 franchise opportunities. Symposia and seminars discussing franchising basics are offered. For more information, contact the IFA at (202) 628-8000 or www.franchise.org.