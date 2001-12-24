My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mark Your Calendars

2002 brings education and involvement opportunities for franchisees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Throughout the year, franchisors and franchisees can choose to attend a myriad of expos and seminars targeting their needs. Below are a few events in 2002 of particular interest to franchisees.

International Franchise Association's 42nd Annual Convention
February 9-12, Orlando, Florida
Through roundtables, seminars, panels and presentations, the IFA provides franchisees and franchisors with information on the latest trends and topics in franchising. The convention will open with "Taste of Franchising," an event where food franchises present their products for everyone to sample and enjoy. For more information, contact the IFA at (202) 628-8000 or www.franchise.org.

Diversity Today Seminar
March 14, Atlanta; April 11, Salt Lake City; June 6, Chicago; October 17, Dallas; November 14, Orange County, California
www.franchise.org.

Franchising in the Americas: The Big Picture
April 18-20, El Paso, Texas
Offered by The Franchise Center, College of Business Administration at the University of Texas, El Paso, this two-and-a-half day program provides the basics for anyone interested in franchising. Topics covered include research, financing, marketing and human resources. For more information, go to www.utep.edu/fc.

International Franchise Expo
April 19-21, New Orleans
Co-sponsored by franchise associations in Bulgaria, Philippines, Southern Africa, Taiwan and Uruguay, the expo brings prospective franchisees together with more than 250 franchise opportunities. Symposia and seminars discussing franchising basics are offered. For more information, contact the IFA at (202) 628-8000 or www.franchise.org.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed