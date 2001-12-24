<b></b>

Orlando, Florida--Already home to one of the nation's largest McDonald's, a 15,000-square-foot playground-filled monument to kids, Central Florida is about to become home to what arguably will be the most adult-oriented eatery in the chain. When it opens in southwest Orange County, Florida, the new McDonald's won't have the traditional playroom with slides and tubes for preschoolers. Instead, the restaurant will have a pool table and electronic games aimed at adults and older children. The new McDonald's, which is scheduled to open this week, will serve gourmet coffee and cappuccino, pizza and specialty desserts. --The Orlando Sentinel