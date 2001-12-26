Wendy's Surmounts Rivals, Tops QSR Burger Pile

<b></b>

December 26, 2001 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's International Inc. has taken a commanding lead in the race for top position as the best performer among the nation's largest burger chains, building its system and its profits at a time when No.1 McDonald's and No. 2 Burger King have been busy rebuilding their organizational structures and management teams. Wendy's net profits rose nearly 9 percent in the first nine months of the year, and the chain has had an eight-year run of positive same-store sales. The company has also put together 12 consecutive years of rising average unit volumes. --Nation's Restaurant News