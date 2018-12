<b></b>

December 27, 2001 1 min read

Gap, Pennsylvania--Auntie Anne's Inc. was honored as No. 9 among the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, an award that was created in 2000 by then-Gov. Tom Ridge. The award program recognizes employers that benefit the economy, work force and business of Pennsylvania. Auntie Anne's, which employs 180 people in Pennsylvania, was recognized in the medium-size (50-250 employees) category. --Auntie Anne's Inc.