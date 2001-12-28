Expansion News--Damon's, haircolorxpress

<b></b>

December 28, 2001

Columbus, Ohio--Casual dining chain Damon's Grill has added three new franchised locations in Kingsport, Tennessee; Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida; and Michigan City, Indiana. With this year's openings, there are now 141 Damon's in the continental United States, Puerto Rico and Great Britain. The company anticipates opening 20 new locations in 2002. --Damon's International Inc.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--Salon franchise haircolorxpress International Inc. has signed leases to open five salons throughout Florida. In addition, the company has executed franchise agreements for three of the five locations. --Thorp & Co.