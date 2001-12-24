Balancing Act
If you're a homebased entrepreneur, chances are you're balancing business and kids, and that's no easy task.
1 min read
To help keep everyone happy, try these suggestions:
- Establish rules and boundaries-and keep them. Make sure your kids know your work is important and when it is appropriate to interrupt.
- Get your kids involved when it's possible and appropriate. They can help unpack boxes or attach labels and stamps.
- Create enough activities to keep them busy-and quiet. Set up a desk for hem near, but not necessarily in your office, so they can play business while you do it for real.
- Hold a reading or writing contest to keep them quiet during work hours. Make sure the winner gets a fun reward.
- Take a 15-minute break every hour or two to check in with them and start them on a new activity.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ