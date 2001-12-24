Balancing Act

If you're a homebased entrepreneur, chances are you're balancing business and kids, and that's no easy task.

To help keep everyone happy, try these suggestions:

Establish rules and boundaries-and keep them. Make sure your kids know your work is important and when it is appropriate to interrupt.

Get your kids involved when it's possible and appropriate. They can help unpack boxes or attach labels and stamps.

Create enough activities to keep them busy-and quiet. Set up a desk for hem near, but not necessarily in your office, so they can play business while you do it for real.

Hold a reading or writing contest to keep them quiet during work hours. Make sure the winner gets a fun reward.

Take a 15-minute break every hour or two to check in with them and start them on a new activity.

