Personal Sales Letters

December 26, 2001 1 min read

Sometimes, a personal letter can do more for your business than a colorful brochure or display ad. When you meet a prospect, be sure to follow up with a sales letter. Nothing fancy; just a few words about your product or service and how that prospect would benefit from doing business with you. For instance, a resume writer could send out a quick letter detailing how a strong resume can make a big difference to a job seeker, and might include a few success stories of clients who have landed good jobs.

