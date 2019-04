A great way to get highly motivated and inexpensive labor.

December 27, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some colleges encourage students to work, for a small stipend or even free, through internship programs. Student interns trade their time and talents in exchange for learning marketable job skills. Every year, colleges match thousands of students with businesses of all sizes and types. Since they have an eye on future career prospects, the students are usually highly motivated.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need