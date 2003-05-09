How to Get Publicity

It helps when you point out how the media will benefit.

May 9, 2003 1 min read

When you talk to the media about your story, highlight the benefit the media itself will gain from the appearance of your story. Will it help the media outlet:

Bolster its local business credibility?

Scoop the competition?

Provide a strong visual for TV?

Tie to a holiday or local special event?

Build on existing local interest?

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales