Make It Appealing
People buy your product depending on what it is and what it is about. Frequently, you can boil it down to two things: emotion or reason. Which sells your business better? Which side of the brain does your business appeal to? Sell motorcycles, and you need an emotional/romantic sales campaign. Sell business forms, and you must appeal to reason. Know the appeal of your business, and make sure your advertising suits it.
Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business