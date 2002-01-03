Make It Appealing

Finding the right marketing and advertising strategy depends on your product.

People buy your product depending on what it is and what it is about. Frequently, you can boil it down to two things: emotion or reason. Which sells your business better? Which side of the brain does your business appeal to? Sell motorcycles, and you need an emotional/romantic sales campaign. Sell business forms, and you must appeal to reason. Know the appeal of your business, and make sure your advertising suits it.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business