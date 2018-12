<b></b>

Scottsdale, Arizona--In tandem with an aggressive growth plan, ice cream franchise Cold Stone Creamery has unveiled a new store design. The new prototype, operated by a franchisee in Phoenix, has cream-colored wallpaper with a white-scripted design, detailed menu board, softer lighting and a display cabinet. Cold Stone Creamery is still testing the new design but plans to have six units follow the prototype by year-end. --Nation's Restaurant News