7-Eleven Sustains Gasoline Volume Growth Despite Economic Slump

January 3, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lakewood, New Jersey--In the three months since the September 11 attacks, 7-Eleven has shown a consistent increase in same-store gasoline gallons sold while many other chains have seen a decline. 7-Eleven reported November 2001 average gasoline gallons sold per store increased 5 percent, compared to November 2000, following a year-to-year increase in October. Year-to-date results through November show the chain's gasoline sales are up $2.6 billion, or 4.2 percent, over the same period last year. --PR Newswire