Regis Charts European Growth, Acquisitions

January 4, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Minneapolis--Regis Corp. kicked off its overseas growth strategy by acquiring GGG Group, a 523-store beauty chain with franchise locations primarily in France. The move nearly tripled the firm's nondomestic holdings. Regis could potentially add another 1,000 stores within the next several months, and within three to five years thinks it will be the largest salon franchisor in Europe. The acquisition of GGG Group's salons is expected to garner 50 to 60 new stores annually. While Regis will continue operating the stores it owns in the United Kingdom, all other international stores are expected to be franchised. --CityBusiness