Starting your own business will give you more time and more money, right? In truth, most entrepreneurs wind up working more hours and making less money than in their previous salary-based jobs. And that's just what Brad Sugars, 30, is out to fix.

Sugar's success began at age 7 when he was caught selling his Christmas presents. Now founder and CEO of the Brisbane, Australia-based business coaching company Action International, he believes a business should be "a commercial, profitable enterprise that works without you." Sugars himself owns eight enterprises, each of which he spends a paltry hour or two on each week. What's his secret? According to Sugars, systems should run a business, not a person. The entrepreneur shouldn't simply create a place they can go each day to work-their business should be an investment.

Action International is a coaching service that helps entrepreneurs systematize their business to the point where it runs without them. On top of that, Action coaches help the owner acquire more time and more money through marketing techniques, team-building and personal development. Unlike a consultant, who may leave an empty void when their work with you is done, Action coaches work directly with the owner over several months. Coaches encourage owners to take risks: "It's nice to have a coach on the sidelines to say, 'Yes, go for it,'" notes Sugars.

Although Action began in Australia, there are now Action coaches all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and of course the United States. And even with all this success as an entrepreneur, Sugars still underscores one thing: The key to success is laziness.

