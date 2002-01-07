Starting a Business

Not A Stock Wizard? Avoid These Investing Mistakes, Part 5

Read about the common mistakes people make when dealing with stocks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over there . . . I think. Looking to diversify your portfolio into overseas markets? Many financial professionals agree that investors can improve the long-term performance potential of their portfolios by moving between 10 percent and 30 percent of their money into foreign investments. But is your fund truly invested across the water? If you're considering a global fund, you may be missing the boat. International funds hold only foreign securities, while global funds invest in companies in the United States and overseas. So if you want to diversify into foreign markets alone, invest in an international fund. You should also know foreign investing is subject to certain risks, such as currency fluctuations and social, economic and political changes, which may result in greater share price volatility.

I want my CNBC. What's the first thing you do in the morning? If you switch on CNBC, get your fix of The Wall Street Journal or check your stocks on the Internet before you pour your coffee, you might be obsessing over the stock market. It's true such diligence could lead to profits, but it could also lead to needless worry, panic and way too much trading. It's important to pay attention, but it's bad to be too anxious.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market