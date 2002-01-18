What Do Business Sellers Look For?
Consider these things before going shopping for a new business.
Okay, so you know what you want in a business. But what are sellers seeking in a buyer? While sellers want to sell, they also want a new owner who can make the business successful because in most cases, the new owner will owe them money.
Here are a few things that sellers look for in a buyer:
- Financial ability to pay the down payment and future payments.
- Knowledge, or at least a good understanding, of how to successfully run a business.
- A willingness to learn whatever it takes to make that particular business a success.
- A realistic understanding of how much income can be generated from the business each year.