December 2, 2002 1 min read

Campbell's Soup is No. 1 in the United States, but not in the United Kingdom; Heinz Soup is No. 1 in the United Kingdom, but not in the United States. What that boils down to is the fact that packaging, design and image are just as important as delivering a quality product. And that's why marketing and advertising campaigns can make or break a product regardless of its quality. It's perception, not product.

