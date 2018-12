The fourth of five leases defined this week

Rather than tying rent increases to specific expenses, this type of lease bases increases on the rises in the cost of living. Your rent will go up with general inflation. Of course, the prices for your products and services will also likely rise with inflation, and that should cover your rent increases, so this type of lease can be very appealing.

