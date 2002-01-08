Valpak Introduces New Look

<b></b>

January 8, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Largo, Florida-Direct mail franchise Valpak has redesigned the powder-blue coupon-filled envelopes it sends out to give the mailings a more upscale look. On the inside, the company is dropping some local ads and replacing them with national marketers such as Northwest Airlines and Verizon. Valpak has also redesigned its envelopes to give them a fancier look-gone is the see-through window displaying a car repair coupon; in its place are new graphics and pictures of smiling consumers. -USA Today