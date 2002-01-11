Captain D's Debuts Lower-Investment Prototype

<b></b>

January 11, 2002

Nashville, Tennessee-Captain D's Seafood has opened it first location featuring a more compact restaurant prototype. The 1,800-square-foot restaurant, which is located in an inline shopping center in Rainbow City, Alabama, seats 33 to 42 diners, compared with the traditional 128-seat, 3,250-square-foot Captain D's unit. The reduced square footage will allow the company to take advantage of inline shopping center locations, smaller freestanding retail sites and other properties that cannot accommodate full-sized restaurants. With a shorter construction cycle and lower cost, the smaller unit will also aid the seafood chain's franchising efforts. -Nichol & Co. Ltd.