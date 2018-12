<b></b>

January 14, 2002 1 min read

Milford, Connecticut-A Subway near you may soon offer a new menu item: pizza. TurboChef Technologies, a maker of commercial ovens, announced in September that the chain is testing a type of oven that will allow it to produce branded pizzas. The ovens are ventless, requiring little space, and pre-programmable, reducing labor. In recent months Subway has enhanced its menu with a larger selection of breads and signature sandwiches featuring branded sauces. -QSR