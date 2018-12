Pitch your product the same way you would pitch yourself on a resume.

Think back to the last time you wrote up a resume (or evaluated one). The good resumes stress benefits to the hiring firm. The candidates emphasize how hiring them will benefit the company. "This job may be nice for me, but think how great if will be for you if I'm hired!"

