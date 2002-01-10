Size Doesn't Matter

Sometimes it's smart to adapt big-business strategies to your small company.

January 10, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Try these on for size:

Use organized charts and job descriptions. Even if you only have one employee, that person needs a detailed job description to do his or her best work.

Even if you only have one employee, that person needs a detailed job description to do his or her best work. Schedule regular staff meetings. No matter how small your staff, the best way to keep everyone informed and on-task is to meet regularly.

No matter how small your staff, the best way to keep everyone informed and on-task is to meet regularly. Form an advisory group. This could consist of friends, former colleague, your accountant, lawyer or even banker. Make sure you meet regularly, and ask for their objective opinions and guidance.

This could consist of friends, former colleague, your accountant, lawyer or even banker. Make sure you meet regularly, and ask for their objective opinions and guidance. Stay organized. This is the best way to make sure things don't fall through the cracks.

Remember, large companies can often absorb mistakes that could devastate a smaller business, so it's imperative you work smart.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ