Size Doesn't Matter

Sometimes it's smart to adapt big-business strategies to your small company.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Try these on for size:

  • Use organized charts and job descriptions. Even if you only have one employee, that person needs a detailed job description to do his or her best work.
  • Schedule regular staff meetings. No matter how small your staff, the best way to keep everyone informed and on-task is to meet regularly.
  • Form an advisory group. This could consist of friends, former colleague, your accountant, lawyer or even banker. Make sure you meet regularly, and ask for their objective opinions and guidance.
  • Stay organized. This is the best way to make sure things don't fall through the cracks.

Remember, large companies can often absorb mistakes that could devastate a smaller business, so it's imperative you work smart.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

