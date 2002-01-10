Size Doesn't Matter
Sometimes it's smart to adapt big-business strategies to your small company.
Try these on for size:
- Use organized charts and job descriptions. Even if you only have one employee, that person needs a detailed job description to do his or her best work.
- Schedule regular staff meetings. No matter how small your staff, the best way to keep everyone informed and on-task is to meet regularly.
- Form an advisory group. This could consist of friends, former colleague, your accountant, lawyer or even banker. Make sure you meet regularly, and ask for their objective opinions and guidance.
- Stay organized. This is the best way to make sure things don't fall through the cracks.
Remember, large companies can often absorb mistakes that could devastate a smaller business, so it's imperative you work smart.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ