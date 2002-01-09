Starting a Business

Enter the America's Safest Home Office Contest

How safe is your home office? Don't tell us--put it on paper for your chance at a suite of security products.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How safe is it to work in one of today's 30 million home offices? Americans are about to find out. Goin' SOHO!, the home office consultancy of Jeff Zbar, announces America's Safest Home Office Contest. Debuting on January 13, 2002, the annual contest will highlight the importance of small or home office (SOHO) safety and security. Whether it's door and window locks, computer antivirus and backup measures, use of safes, ergonomics and childproofing, carrying the right insurance, or any combination of the above, what makes you a savvy home security officer?

To enter, self-employed or teleworking home office workers 21 or older must submit an essay of 250 words or less on what makes their home office a safe and secure place to work. Submit entries online at www.goinsoho.com/contest.html; by mail to America's Safest Home Office Contest, P.O. Box 8263, Coral Springs, FL 33075-8263; or by e-mail to contest@goinsoho.com. Entries must be postmarked or e-mailed by March 1, 2002. There's no purchase necessary-limit one entry per U.S. household. See the complete rules at www.goinsoho.com/rules.html.

Three winners will receive a safe from Sentry Safes, a computer lock from Kryptonite Corp., a battery back-up unit from American Power Conversion, Norton Internet Security software, a copy of Jeff Zbar's Safe@Home: Seven Keys to Home Office Security, and other home and office safety products. (Prizes are subject to change.) Winners will be named in March 2002.

Why is home office safety and security important? Two-thirds of new U.S. businesses start in the home. More than 10 million Americans are self-employed from home. Almost 27 million people telecommute, or work from home for a boss somewhere else. Millions more heads of household handle important family finances from home. By 2004, the U.S. should have some 46.3 million home offices.

But how safe is today's home office? Burglaries, natural disasters, invasions by a computer virus or hacker, and even the shenanigans of an inquisitive child make the home office a vulnerable workplace. With no security guard standing sentry at the front door, home officers may not even realize the target they represent. "Home office safety has been-but shouldn't be-an overlooked element of today's work environment," says Zbar, a 13-year work-at-home veteran. "Home officers must learn how to be chief security officers."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market