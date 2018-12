A strong benefit directed to the wrong market is no benefit at all.

I once ran across a product sheet for a riding lawn mower that was addressed to the dealer. It touted the mower's aftermarket need for parts and maintenance, a key benefit to the retailer. That was fine, but the product sheet was displayed next to the mower as customer literature. As a potential buyer, I thought, Huh? Lots of parts and maintenance? I think I'll take that mower over there.

