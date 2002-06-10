Selecting Your Janitorial Service
It sounds easy, but the cleaners will be in your facility after hours.
Choose a service that's trustworthy and reliable; here are some things to consider:
- First, develop a list of specifications. List areas that need to be cleaned, and what you expect the service to do.
- Next, you need to prepare a request for proposal, or RFP, to get bids from contractors who make it past your initial screening.
- Ask for client and financial references, evidence of workers' comp and liability insurance, and details on the company's hiring practices.
- Finally, develop a scoring system. Experts say the most important criteria are experience, price and references.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ