Selecting Your Janitorial Service

It sounds easy, but the cleaners will be in your facility after hours.

Choose a service that's trustworthy and reliable; here are some things to consider:

First, develop a list of specifications. List areas that need to be cleaned, and what you expect the service to do.

Next, you need to prepare a request for proposal, or RFP, to get bids from contractors who make it past your initial screening.

Ask for client and financial references, evidence of workers' comp and liability insurance, and details on the company's hiring practices.

Finally, develop a scoring system. Experts say the most important criteria are experience, price and references.

