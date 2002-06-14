Operation Mailing List

It's not hard to get on mailing lists without giving away who you're working for.

June 14, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Crafty businesspeople have some business cards printed up with their home addresses and a foggy title like "market consultant" or "distribution analyst." They may use their son's or daughter's first name. You get competitive literature sent to your home without your opponent identifying you and purging you from the list. Oh yeah, and make sure to drop the card unnoticed on your target's table so you don't get spotted and identified at your own booth later in the show.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales