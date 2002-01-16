Mad Science to Bring Harry Potter to Schools Nationwide

January 16, 2002 1 min read

Montreal-The Mad Science Group has signed a contract to be the exclusive provider of Harry Potter Enrichment Programs in schools, community centers and other venues across the United States. The agreement means Mad Science will blend the magic of Harry Potter with the company's interactive science entertainment and instruction that reaches about 5 million children annually.

Kids will learn how to brew magical Harry Potter potions, make their very own Golden Snitch and even create instant invisibility, all taught by a trained Mad Science presenter. -The Mad Science Group