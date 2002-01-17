Tricon Signs Co-Branding Deals

<b></b>

January 17, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lexington, Kentucky-Yorkshire Global Restaurant's A&W brand is party to an agreement calling for a large number of dual-brand developments with KFC. In December, David Novak, chairman and chief executive of Tricon Global Restaurants, franchisor of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, said his company intends to deploy multiple concepts at all of its nearly 20,000 U.S. restaurant sites. Novak said Tricon would use different combinations of its own brands, new proprietary concepts and affiliations with such chains as A&W and Long John Silver's, another Yorkshire franchise. -QSR

Memphis, Tennessee-Back Yard Burgers Inc. has entered into a development agreement with Tricon Global Restaurants to establish and operate up to 10 Back Yard Burger outlets as part of multi-brand units with Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and/or KFC. The 10 outlets are scheduled to open by 2003, and Tricon has an option to co-brand up to 500 additional restaurants. -Back Yard Burgers