January 18, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miami-Early next year Burger King and eBay will launch a loyalty program where customers can earn points that can be redeemed at the online marketplace by purchasing certain food or drink items. The points will be deposited and tracked on a co-branded Burger King and eBay site and can earn rewards like CDs, concert tickets and other entertainment experiences. -Burger King Corp.