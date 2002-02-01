Cool Clicks 02/02

Solve disputes without going to court
High Resolution: We may be living in a litigation-happy society, but that doesn't mean you have to join the frenzy. The Dispute Resolution Directory will help you find ways to solve your business problems without resorting to court action. This site covers everything from arbitration and conciliation to mediation. The directory is part of the Martindale-Hubbell Legal Network site and includes a lawyer locator and professional resources.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Services Locator search engine is the centerpiece of the directory. It allows you to narrow your search by type of service, expertise, city, state or language to find a suitable professional. Our test search for a business arbitration expert in Irvine, California, returned four helpful listings with contact information and expertise areas. The reference section of the site will help you get acquainted with the various fields of dispute resolution and offers links to outside resources.

