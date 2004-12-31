Finance

Overlooked Business Deductions, Part 2

Did you forget these also?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More business deductions you may have missed:

  • Your family: Sometimes you can convert family activities into tax-deductible expenditures for your business. For instance, if you don't qualify as an employee of your business, you may be able to create deductible family medical coverage for your spouse, your children and yourself by hiring your spouse in your business.
  • Travel. Travel expenses, such as airline tickets, taxi fares, baggage, shipping, your car or a rental car, overnight lodging, 50 percent of the cost of meals and other selected expenses are tax-deductible when you travel on business.
  • Entertainment. You can deduct 50 percent of your business-entertainment expenses. These expenses include business meals, as well as the cost of attending entertainment where you discuss relevant business topics with a customer or client. This may also include the cost of tickets for you and your customers to attend sporting events, concerts and other forms of entertainment (excluding country club dues).

SOURCE: Ask the Experts

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

9 Year-End Ways to Maximize New Tax-Law Deductions

Finance

How to Use Bridge Capital to Accelerate Your Business

Finance

How Much Money Do You Really Need in Retirement?