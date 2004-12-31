Finance

11th Hour Tax-Saving Tips, Part 3

Here are five ways to save on your taxes. Number 3? Practice profit management.
Delay income and accelerate tax-deductible expenses to reduce your business's current-year taxable net income. If your business is expected to have significant billings to customers at or near year-end, you may want to delay these billings to reduce the current year's income. Also, you can accelerate expenses into the current tax year to maximize the current year's tax-deductible expenses. Expenses that can be accelerated include, but are not limited to, the following: year-end employee bonuses, corporate charitable contributions, 60 percent of health insurance premiums for you as a self-employed individual, any qualified educational assistance expenses (up to the limit) or any other tax-deductible expenses you're planning on making.

SOURCE: Ask the Experts

