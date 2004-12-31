Tips for Choosing an Accountant

Even when it's not tax time, you still need a good accountant.

What can an accountant do for your startup, besides filing your taxes and helping you set up your bookkeeping system? According to Tom Bargsley, an Austin, Texas, CPA, an accountant can help you on several fronts-for instance, by helping you decide whether to lease or buy equipment, helping you price your product or service, and serving as a resource and filter for what's happening on the expense and budget side of your business.

Perhaps the biggest value an accountant or CPA can add to your business is an objective set of eyes as well as the expertise to help you make strategic financial decisions for your business. And that could mean the difference between going belly up and soaring toward profitability.

