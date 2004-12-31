Pension Plan Problems
4 issues to watch for
A number of qualified retirement plans contain some violations that will cause them to fail IRS plan qualification tests. Here are some of the most common ones:
- Failure to keep the plan up to date to reflect changes in the law
- Neglecting to get a spouse's notarized consent for an employee's plan distribution
- Incorrectly following plan eligibility rules
- Making improper loans from the plan and not fully documenting loans