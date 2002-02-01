Laurel Touby

"Thirtysomething" founder of Mediabistro.com in New York City

February 1, 2002 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description: An online and offline community for media and creative professionals (think Monster.com, but for the media set)

Start-Up: Zilch--"I begged everyone to do things for me for free."

Sales: Won't reveal specifics, but the site boasts 37,000 members.

In Denial: Touby first experienced success as a freelance business writer and contributing editor for Glamour. Then, in 1993, she began throwing soirees to unite the faceless names of the media, quickly became a much-recognized face and erected Mediabistro.com. "I tried to ignore it the first two years I put it up. Then the Internet shook me out of my sleep in 1999, and I realized this was something big, it wasn't going away, and I was already part of it."

The Groundwork: "It's a big challenge maintaining a personalized site and creating something professional as well. It's a constant balancing of the needs of people using the site and coming to the parties [networking events for media people] with the needs of a small, growing company." To keep herself balanced, Touby, a college track runner, sprints once a week with a coach.