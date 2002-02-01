Laurel Touby

"Thirtysomething" founder of Mediabistro.com in New York City
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description: An online and offline community for media and creative professionals (think Monster.com, but for the media set)

Start-Up: Zilch--"I begged everyone to do things for me for free."

Sales: Won't reveal specifics, but the site boasts 37,000 members.

In Denial: Touby first experienced success as a freelance business writer and contributing editor for Glamour. Then, in 1993, she began throwing soirees to unite the faceless names of the media, quickly became a much-recognized face and erected Mediabistro.com. "I tried to ignore it the first two years I put it up. Then the Internet shook me out of my sleep in 1999, and I realized this was something big, it wasn't going away, and I was already part of it."

The Groundwork: "It's a big challenge maintaining a personalized site and creating something professional as well. It's a constant balancing of the needs of people using the site and coming to the parties [networking events for media people] with the needs of a small, growing company." To keep herself balanced, Touby, a college track runner, sprints once a week with a coach.

Awakenings: Although she was an economics major, Touby says she sort of "got tracked into" business writing. "I didn't think business was interesting until I started my own company. It was then that I realized how interesting and creative it could be."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market