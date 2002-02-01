Growth Strategies

Wholesale Changes

Mom-and-pop stores are so passe. It's time to give your store that warehouse feel.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In an effort to appeal to cost-conscious consumers, some retailers are taking a lesson from warehouse stores. Even stalwart Sears recently announced plans to revamp the standard layout of its stores to give consumers a more spacious feel, featuring wide aisles, simple displays and streamlined checkout.

Discounts and making customers feel they're getting more for their money are what a warehouse store promises, says Gayle Marco, an associate professor of marketing and expert in retailing at Robert Morris University in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Smaller retailers might use a unit price comparison or use words like "wholesale" to show customers what a value they're getting.

Greg Balanko-Dickson, owner of business consulting firm The Company Workshop in Edmonton, Canada, suggests selling store memberships or having a special open house "behind-the-scenes" tour to get that same warehouse club feel. "Membership is revenue," he says, because it encourages repeat shopping-customers come back because they feel like they're getting something special.

Before following the trend, however, Balanko-Dickson reminds store owners to know their customers. "Just because a trend is popular doesn't mean it will fit your customers' needs," he says. "Find out if they want it first."


More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?