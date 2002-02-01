What's New - 02/02

The doughnut industry can make room for one more.

February 1, 2002 1 min read

Growing up, Tim Matthews fell in love with his mother's doughnut recipe. And now, with his franchise, he's sure the rest of the world will, too. Tommie's Donuts offers its own unique array of doughnut flavors like Caramel Apple and Banana Creme and sells Seattle's Best Coffee and hot cocoa. "Our mission is, 'Let's make dough and have fun,'" says Matthews, the franchise's co-founder. "It's an exciting industry to work in."

