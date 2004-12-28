Helpful Tax Websites

Looking for more tax information? Check out these chock-full-of-info websites.

H&R Block: The Tools & Reference section of H&R Block's site offers tips, forms and a variety of calculators, providing the facts you need at tax time.

Internal Revenue Service: The IRS' website is chock-full of tax information, forms and publications. Once you're at the site, click on "Tax Info for Business," which appears at the bottom of the page, then proceed to "Small Business Corner" for tax data affecting entrepreneurial companies. You can also check out the "Internal Revenue Bulletins" section, which provides you with the most recent IRS rulings. The agency's Market Segment Specialization Program Audit Techniques Guides are also available from this site.

Quicken.Com Taxes: This well-organized and graphically attractive site includes a good deal of tax information particularly useful for entrepreneurs. A sample of the information available includes payroll, federal, sales and state tax obligations. A section labeled "Answers to Your Questions" provides help on doing your books. Links to tax and accounting websites are also offered

Small Business Taxes & Management: One of the best sites for those entrepreneurs looking for in-depth tax information, it includes updates of federal rules, summaries of revenue rulings and procedures, and small-business links. Small Business Taxes & Management has been providing tax and management guidance to small and midsized businesses since 1980. The site is updated daily, Monday through Friday.

Tax and Accounting Sites Directory: This directory site serves as an index to numerous tax and accounting sites on the web. Maintained by Schmidt, it's designed to be a starting point to use when searching for tax and accounting information and services. It offers a subject-specific directory, and topics run the gamut from federal tax law to policy and reform. A click on "Tax Topics" provides a list of tax sites, including a link called "Small Business Taxation," which offers very useful tax information geared toward small and midsized businesses.

The Tax Prophet: Robert L. Sommers, a San Francisco tax lawyer with more than 23 years of experience, is "The Tax Prophet." In his solo practice, Sommers represents entrepreneurs and small companies and is very familiar with the tax issues important to them. Site surfers can find useful tax information under the headings "What's New," "Hot Tax Topics," "Frequently Asked Questions," "Tax Publications" and "Cyber Surfing." Topics of interest to entrepreneurs include finding the right tax professional and what to do if you get audited. As you can see, there are a good many online tax sites ready to provide useful information and advice. Just be sure to use them carefully, and always obtain the advice of your accountant on any change that will affect your particular situation.

Tax Resources on the Web: Finance executive Alan G. Kalman organizes his directory of direct links alphabetically by tax subject. The site is designed to serve as a portal for individuals and small-business taxpayers wishing to gain easy access to the tax assistance and resources available on the Internet. One of the links, "Business Entities," provides a number of topics for business taxpayers, including "Tax Aspects of Selling Your Business," as well as "Starting a Business and Keeping Records."