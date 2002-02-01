Tollhouses & Cookies

Is W3C's proposal to allow fees for Internet standards a recipe for Web disaster?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Technology patents exist, and the Web is built on technology. Those basic concepts are combining to cause a swirl of controversy. The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the standards-making body of the Web, has proposed allowing patent holders to charge fees for technologies that become part of the Web standards. Proponents say it's the sensible thing to do. Opponents say it will sabotage the open foundations on which the Web is built.

Up till now, "www" has meant "free for all." Web standards such as HTML can be used royalty-free. All current standards are either nonpatented technology, or the companies don't enforce the patents.

The public comment period for the proposal generated more than 2,000 mostly opposed messages, calling it everything from a "great fallacy" to a "power grab by big business." Apple and Hewlett-Packard, both listed among the proposal's authors, have backpedaled and asked W3C to reconsider.

Large technology companies that can navigate the expensive patent process, push for their patents' inclusion in a Web standard and follow up to collect their royalties are the most likely to gain financially. But in practice, analysts believe it could be difficult to generate large profits from Web standards. The effect the policy could have on growing businesses is still unclear. Expect W3C to make a final decision this month.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market