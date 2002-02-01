My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

It Figures 02/02

The significance of consumer spending, the expense of outfitting an office, online scams and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  SPEND CYCLE

WITH THE GOVERNMENT URGING CONSUMERS to "spend, spend, spend" to stimulate the economy, we were curious as to when consumer spending became so crucial to the nation's health. As the chart below shows, consumer spending as a percentage of GDP has remained pretty much unchanged for the past 50 years.

*3rd Quarter Numbers, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures)
SOURCE: Bureau of Economic Analysis

 
PEAK & SILICON VALLEYS
  THE OVERINFLATING MARKET of Silicon Valley has been grounded. However, though the price of outfitting an office has dropped since the heyday of dotcoms, salaries have increased-and probably won't decrease unless there's a sustained recession, says Bill Coleman of Salary.com. Expect to see bonuses and other forms of compensation fall instead.

SOURCE: Aeron, eBay, BT Commercial Real Estate, Salary.com 		 
DIGITAL SCAMMER
  ONLINE SCAMS are still on the rise (the fastest-growing, Nigerian money orders, increased 8 percent since 2000). Here are the 10 most common Net rip-offs:

*% of total complaints
SOURCE: The National Consumer League 		 
88%
of online consumers have made a purchase as a result of receiving permission-based e-mail.
SOURCE: DoubleClick Inc./NFO World Group

46%
of online shoppers say they're likely to buy products only if they're on sale.
SOURCE: Odyssey

28%
of home offices are primarily online businesses.
SOURCE: Comdex

  3 to7
A consumer typically visits an online store 3 to 7 times prior to making a purchase.
SOURCE: Fry Multimedia

75%
of online consumers aren't aware ad-blocking software exists.
SOURCE: Forrester Research Inc.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Two Stanford Dropouts Built a $2.6 Billion Company In Just Two Years

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business