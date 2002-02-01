It Figures 02/02
SPEND CYCLE
WITH THE GOVERNMENT URGING CONSUMERS
to "spend, spend, spend" to stimulate the economy, we were curious as to when consumer spending became so crucial to the nation's health. As the chart below shows, consumer spending as a percentage of GDP has remained pretty much unchanged for the past 50 years.
|PEAK & SILICON VALLEYS
THE OVERINFLATING MARKET
of Silicon Valley has been grounded. However, though the price of outfitting an office has dropped since the heyday of dotcoms, salaries have increased-and probably won't decrease unless there's a sustained recession, says Bill Coleman of Salary.com. Expect to see bonuses and other forms of compensation fall instead.
SOURCE: Aeron, eBay, BT Commercial Real Estate, Salary.com
|DIGITAL SCAMMER
ONLINE SCAMS
are still on the rise (the fastest-growing, Nigerian money orders, increased 8 percent since 2000). Here are the 10 most common Net rip-offs:
*% of total complaints
SOURCE: The National Consumer League
88%
of online consumers have made a purchase as a result of receiving permission-based e-mail.
SOURCE: DoubleClick Inc./NFO World Group
46%
28%
3 to7
A consumer typically visits an online store 3 to 7 times prior to making a purchase.
SOURCE: Fry Multimedia
75%