It Figures 02/02

SPEND CYCLE WITH THE GOVERNMENT URGING CONSUMERS to "spend, spend, spend" to stimulate the economy, we were curious as to when consumer spending became so crucial to the nation's health. As the chart below shows, consumer spending as a percentage of GDP has remained pretty much unchanged for the past 50 years.



*3rd Quarter Numbers, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures)

SOURCE: Bureau of Economic Analysis