January 21, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-Arby's has established an extranet to support its worldwide system of franchisees, employees and affiliates. The password-protected Web site will include marketing and promotions news; policies, procedures and manuals; and a catalog section that franchisees can use to request point-of-sale materials. The Forum section of the site facilitates communication and idea sharing in a bulletin board format. -QSR