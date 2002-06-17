Learn As You Grow

As you grow you business, it's important to meet as many people and learn as much as you can.

June 17, 2002 1 min read

With that in mind, here are some hints that can help you through your next event:

Don't smoke unless other people are.

Be enthusiastic and positive. Don't grumble, complain or lament your bad day. People want to do business with winners, not whiners.

If you don't know anyone, stand in the food line. You'll be surrounded by people you can start talking to.

Stay as late as you can. The longer you stay, the more contacts you can make.

