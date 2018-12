A great way to generate new leads

There's a list available to find new customers for any business, no matter how specialized. A well-targeted mailing is a proven way to find new clients. When shopping for a list , you can make it as general or as specific as you like. However, for each "select," or specification, the more expensive it will be. A list may cost $10 per thousand names, and another $10 per thousand for each select.

