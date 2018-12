New businesses in particular tend to price themselves too cheaply.

They may start off getting lots of work...and slaving away to get it all done. Then they realize they're not making enough money to justify their expenditure of energy. Avoid the temptation to underprice to get your business started. You'll find it hard to raise prices too quickly, so you'll pay for your mistake for years.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales