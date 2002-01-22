KFC Redesigns its Units

<b></b>

January 22, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Louisville, Kentucky-A new look, fresher food and better flavor are the intended results of several new initiatives in the works for quick-service chicken purveyor KFC Corp. The most visible change slated for the chain is its new unit design. Inside, updated stores will feature bucket-shaped sconces, new tiles treatments, bistro-styled tables and historic murals. Outside, units will be adorned with cupola towers, red-and-white striped awnings, redesigned roofs and new displays and signage. The changes will cost from $50,000 to $250,000 per store and should be in place at all company-owned locations by 2004 and all franchises by 2007. -Restaurants and Institutions