Fresh Sandwiches Gaining On Hamburger Fast Food

<b></b>

January 23, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Austin, Texas-A recent report on CNBC confirms that sandwiches are gaining on the traditional fast-food hamburger. Among the cable channel's findings are that sales at sandwich shops have grown 9 percent annually since 1996, more than double that of hamburger chains. The reasons for this growth, according to the report, can be attributed to the fresh, healthy image sandwiches have compared to hamburgers. To compete with sandwich shops like Subway, Panera Bread and Schlotzsky's, several hamburger chains have begun offering sandwiches on a limited basis. -Schlotzsky's