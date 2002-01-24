RadioShack Won't Put Stores in Blockbusters

<b></b>

January 24, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fort Worth, Texas-Blockbuster Inc. agreed to end plans to put RadioShack Corp. stores within its video stores, after a six-month trial in 130 locations didn't generate enough sales (see "RadioShack Store-Within-A-Store Coming to Blockbuster Stores Nationwide,"). RadioShack, which staffed the departments and paid occupancy fees to Blockbuster, offered too many products that didn't appeal to customers picking up or dropping off movie rentals, a Blockbuster spokesperson said. -Bloomberg News